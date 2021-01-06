Droplet Procession

I couldn't help thinking that the droplets in this image reminded me of ants marching along the edge of the leaf. This is one of my Christmas poinsettias that still adorns the front porch. I was watering the plants, including the poinsettias, and my attention was drawn to the droplets. They always seem to form so nicely on the leaves of this species, so I took the opportunity to grab a few shots. I like that the droplets reflect the yellow stamen in the background - of course long time followers are well aware of my fascination with water droplets. This won't be the last you see from me!