Street Shot Tuesday 21-01

Upon coming upon this young lady I thought she was reflecting deeply upon something - something pleasant. Perhaps memories of a loved one, maybe just gazing out at the ocean, maybe just enjoying a moment in life. I don't hang around long when I do these, but when inspecting it later for publishing I realized that...sigh....she was on the phone. You can barely see it there, but sure enough all of my naivete and my dreamy imagination of an artistic interpretation were blown to pieces. Rats. It's really hard to get a street shot these days without catching a subject using a phone, and I try hard to filter out such shots. Here I thought I'd grabbed an introspective piece only to find out it was just another example of the cellular leash. Man, 2021 is not starting out well at all.