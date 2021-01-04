Back for Another Year

I was hoping for a little more spectacular image to use for my 2021 debut/return, but given the limitations still upon us in California, I had to go with what was available. I was attempting to get the detail of the leaves, which were backlight by the low sun, and then I noticed I could get a starburst to some effect, and, well, just kind of mushed everything into one for this.



Some of you are aware that I was limited somewhat - still am to some degree - in getting out to get my normal array of photos thanks to some health issues. Three surgeries later I'm pretty much back to full song, but of course there are still lots of limitations due to COVID concerns. I'm sure most of you are also dealing with the same limitations, so we'll do what we can with what we've got, right?