Photo 3205
Santa 4
Another one of my computer paintings.
This one is of Santa and his reindeers getting ready for their big night, of delivering all the presents to the children of the world.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
0
365
iPhone X
24th December 2023 7:40am
Tags
painting
,
santa
,
sleigh
,
reindeers
