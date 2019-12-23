spreading the Christmas cheer

i had a difficult morning this morning. i had ordered a special cake for a friend's birthday and i had to pick it up at 11. i couldn't get hold of anyone to drive me so i thought i'd take the bus and then take a cab back with the cake. i mapped out my route, one i thought was faster by taking the main roads. it was a mistake as in the route i chose, the bus' run ended at a subway station, which was just halfway to my destination and i would have to get on another bus. but, before i realized that mistake, i got on the bus and there was this driver who was dressed as "santa". he had bells on his wrists, even wore red suspenders over his uniform. when he took on passengers, he would say "ho-ho-ho! merry Christmas!" and it's enough to make you smile. his enthusiasm was really contagious, as even passengers who were obviously not celebrating Christmas would wish him back "merry Christmas". he even had a little basket with candy canes and after people tapped their bus cards or paid their fares, he would tell them to get a candy cane.



i was so amused that i couldn't help but giggle every time he stopped to take on passengers. everyone who got in and out of the bus asked him for a photo and he obliged. i didn't want to just take a photo. the shot i aimed for was part of his shoulder and his reflection in the mirror while he was driving. as i only had my iphone with me, and because the bus was moving, most shots were blurry. it was also difficult to shoot when the bus is not moving because then people were going in and out. so these were the best of the lot.



sadly, midway through, he got a call from transit office that he was to do the opposite route. a surly young driver replaced him. and that was the end of the Christmas cheer for the passengers. bah! humbug!