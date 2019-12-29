Previous
goodbye, my friend by summerfield
goodbye, my friend

“Man’s feelings are always purest and most glowing in the hour of meeting and of farewell.” - Jean Paul Richter

i know that like me, you have made friends with some people on this site. like me, you probably have been blessed to have met some of them. others, even though you haven't met them yet, there is a connection, a trust, admiration and caring. we may not say it in so many words or often but the friendship nonetheless is still precious. henri russel was one of my earlier friends on 365. she's always been very supportive and always encouraging.

tonight, i learned from lou ann's post the news that henri passed away ten days ago, as she lost her long battle with cancer. it is never easy when you lose a friend, especially one like henri. have you seen her old photographs that she's posted in her album? i had told her quite a few times that i see "elizabeth taylor" when i look at her self portraits, and she did. like elizabeth taylor, henri was an elegant woman, in looks and in style. boy, i could imagine her turning men's heads when she was younger.

tonight, i wanted to pay tribute to her, but i don't have yellow roses which she so loved, being from texas, but she had always admired my blings which i never use because they fit more a personality like henri who possessed an innate elegance. like this brooch. last week at our church's Christmas candle light service, i actually took out this antique brooch intending to wear it. believe it or not, henri came to mind, but i took it off because i looked gauche with it. i couldn't pull a henri, even if i tried. when i came back, as i always write a Christmas greeting on all my followers' album, i wrote on henri's first. little did i know.

my one consolation is that a few months back, i left a comment on henri's album to tell her i missed her, and she wrote back to thank me. i'm so glad i did that.

RIP, my friend.

here's linda ronstadt: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBHcUv_42zI
☠northy ace
I remember her... I am so sorry to hear of her passing. This is a beautiful tribute.
December 30th, 2019  
Lou Ann ace
Vikki this is so lovely. Thank you for your beautiful tribute to dear Henri. Every word you said about her is true. ❤️
December 30th, 2019  
Wendy ace
A beautiful tribute to Henri, Vikki. Thank you for putting into words emotions many of us are feeling at the moment.
December 30th, 2019  
Dixie Goode ace
This is heartbreaking and yet affirming of this place as a place where we make genuine friendships. Henri pops up often in my favorites. I will miss her.
December 30th, 2019  
