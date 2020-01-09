Previous
Next
as the world turns by summerfield
Photo 2518

as the world turns

i was waiting for the moon last night to rise from the lake but then i forgot all about it. when i remembered it again, it was up high in the sky already. in any case, the camera is not good for taking pictures behind the glass as it picks up a multitude of glares and reflections, even when i press the lens on the glass. out of frustration i moved the camera in half circles and i got this. i will have to improve on this next time, even though i was warned that i might scratch the glass. oh, well.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
689% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

☠northy ace
interesting... this seems a bit like a portal... very sci fi... i hope you are feeling better now!
January 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise