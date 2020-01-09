as the world turns

i was waiting for the moon last night to rise from the lake but then i forgot all about it. when i remembered it again, it was up high in the sky already. in any case, the camera is not good for taking pictures behind the glass as it picks up a multitude of glares and reflections, even when i press the lens on the glass. out of frustration i moved the camera in half circles and i got this. i will have to improve on this next time, even though i was warned that i might scratch the glass. oh, well.