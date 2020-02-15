Previous
geometrics by summerfield
Photo 2555

geometrics

this goes back to last year when we visited chicago. this building is part of the adler planetarium on the east side of downtown chicago.

-o0o-

new macro challenge - NUTS! the edible and eatable kind of nuts.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43149/new-macro-challenge-nuts

15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

summerfield

@summerfield
700% complete
gloria jones ace
Excellent pov to take in the design and lines of this building
February 16th, 2020  
