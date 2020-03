i was scrounging in my fridge for something to eat when i found the smaller apple in the very back and noticed the very prominent stripe. while the bigger apple has a barely discernible stripe, i immediately thought of the artist Tessa Traeger, who is the featured artist in the current artist challenge i am hosting. 'tis a pity i don't have a clue how i could emulate the background in the original but i have this book of designer papers and i chose the closest colours.check out the low-down on the challenge here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43246/new-artist-challenge-tessa-traeger this is an emulation of still life #3 which you can check out here: https://www.tessatraeger.com/STILL-LIFE/3/thumbs please visit the websites indicated in the challenge and kali's comments for more info.