Previous
Next
the locket by summerfield
Photo 2578

the locket

i'm helping a group in developing a silent auction catalog for one of their upcoming fundraising events. i have seen this kind of product photography when i was searching for a suitable artist for the current artist challenge that i'm hosting. for one my equipment are definitely not at par to the full frame cameras he was using and his post processing are unquestionably quite superior compared to mine. his name is martin pitonak.

but i like to think that i can do a decent job when pushed and shoved. and if it's not tax time.

note: i don't like jelly beans so this will last as a prop for a rather long time. unless someone with a sweet tooth comes visiting.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
706% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise