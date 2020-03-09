the locket

i'm helping a group in developing a silent auction catalog for one of their upcoming fundraising events. i have seen this kind of product photography when i was searching for a suitable artist for the current artist challenge that i'm hosting. for one my equipment are definitely not at par to the full frame cameras he was using and his post processing are unquestionably quite superior compared to mine. his name is martin pitonak.



but i like to think that i can do a decent job when pushed and shoved. and if it's not tax time.



note: i don't like jelly beans so this will last as a prop for a rather long time. unless someone with a sweet tooth comes visiting.