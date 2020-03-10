Previous
fallen beauty by summerfield
fallen beauty

the roses i intended to give to the ladies at the church did not end up as intended. by sunday morning their leaves were rather crisp and brittle even though four of the five flowers themselves still looked good; the fifth one decided to bend off its stem and eventually fell on the counter. there were five ladies that are really nice to me and i couldn't bear to leave out one so i decided to just keep the flowers at home. i think i might better get them macarons or a box of chocolate each. or i should maybe go to the market on the saturday afternoon if i want to give the flowers.

Diana ace
beautiful shot and composition.
March 11th, 2020  
