hello? anybody home? by summerfield
Photo 2576

hello? anybody home?

this was what i had in mind for my flash of red last month, but of course i couldn't do it because i was sick as a dog then. when i came back and there was no one around, i took this in a hurry but completely forgot about it hence it was not posted last month.

our office bought this UK telephone booth when we were partnered with a british client in some scientific research in the early 2000's. it was installed in our satellite office at the research centre. the partnership has long since ended and now we have the phone booth on display at our new offices. the people concerned had to coordinate with the building at this is so heavy and only a specific part of a floor can take its weight.

the office lighting is all wrong but...
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

summerfield

@summerfield
Brigette ace
haha. I needed a laugh
March 8th, 2020  
Diana ace
such a great fun selfie Vikki :-)
March 8th, 2020  
