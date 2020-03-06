the mother bestseller of all time

i have been asked to submit some of my photos that might be considered as cover for our church's newsletter. it comes out quarterly. at the moment, the coordinator has a bank of photos from one of the church members but he asked that if i have something appropriate i should send it to him for future consideration.
reviewing all my photos from the beginning of my project, i only found a few that are "church" appropriate as most of my photographs are sillies especially my self-portraits. i must admit that in the early years what i had posted on my albums were not the best shot of the lot, but more like testing the waters, how it appeals to the viewers, acknowledging that most of you are from different parts of the world and would have different perspectives and to me that is a good gauge of how an image is received. i'm very thankful that you have all been very supportive and your support and critiques are sincerely and positively appreciated.
over the course of the next few weeks, i will be looking back on the photos that i have taken from 2012 when i first got my dslr. if you can believe it, some folders were never opened, especially those where i took a gazillion photos in one outing when the ex used to drag me around when doing his deliveries. some shots are laughable knowing what i know now but mostly salvageable with perhaps a modicum of post processing. who knows, it might improve my photoshop skills from which i've been holding back. (did you know, @30pics4jackiesdiamond JackieR, that i used to hate post processing especially selective colouring? still not keen on sc but i like to think i've grown up 😜) i would be needing tips from those of you who are PS savvy, that's for sure.
this century-old bible will definitely feature more often on my still-lifes. perhaps i should tie in church appropriate photos with the 52-week challenge from here on. now there's a challenge!
or perhaps not.
your input, whether you're religious or not, will be highly appreciated.