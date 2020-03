gather ye rosebuds while ye mayold Time is still a-flyingand this same flower that smiles todaytomorrow will be dying.- robert herrickthe long-stemmed red roses were on sale for $2 a stem. the yellow and white ones, although looking more straggly, were $8 each. if you buy 5 of the yellow or white you pay $40. if you buy 5 of the red ones, you pay $10. does the colour matter? no, if it's just for props.i don't get the reception flowers anymore. ever since we moved, the arrangements were weird looking, always in weird colours that don't appeal to the eyes. i understand we had to use the building's florist. in any case, if i want flowers, i can always walk down to the st. lawrence market and get it much cheaper. or take the bus to costco where you can get a large arrangement of all manners for under $30. i don't care much for roses. tulips and hydrangea are what appeal to me.-o0o-check it out the new artist challenge: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43246/new-artist-challenge-tessa-traeger