gather ye rosebuds
gather ye rosebuds

gather ye rosebuds while ye may
old Time is still a-flying
and this same flower that smiles today
tomorrow will be dying.
- robert herrick

the long-stemmed red roses were on sale for $2 a stem. the yellow and white ones, although looking more straggly, were $8 each. if you buy 5 of the yellow or white you pay $40. if you buy 5 of the red ones, you pay $10. does the colour matter? no, if it's just for props.

i don't get the reception flowers anymore. ever since we moved, the arrangements were weird looking, always in weird colours that don't appeal to the eyes. i understand we had to use the building's florist. in any case, if i want flowers, i can always walk down to the st. lawrence market and get it much cheaper. or take the bus to costco where you can get a large arrangement of all manners for under $30. i don't care much for roses. tulips and hydrangea are what appeal to me.

check it out the new artist challenge: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43246/new-artist-challenge-tessa-traeger
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

summerfield

@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
katy
stunningly beautiful! Fantastic light and shallow DOF. Such wonderful clarity of this beautiful subject! ACES!
March 7th, 2020  
Maggiemae
I can just about smell these roses! Lovely dark background!
March 7th, 2020  
