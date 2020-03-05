gather ye rosebuds while ye may
old Time is still a-flying
and this same flower that smiles today
tomorrow will be dying.
- robert herrick
the long-stemmed red roses were on sale for $2 a stem. the yellow and white ones, although looking more straggly, were $8 each. if you buy 5 of the yellow or white you pay $40. if you buy 5 of the red ones, you pay $10. does the colour matter? no, if it's just for props.
i don't get the reception flowers anymore. ever since we moved, the arrangements were weird looking, always in weird colours that don't appeal to the eyes. i understand we had to use the building's florist. in any case, if i want flowers, i can always walk down to the st. lawrence market and get it much cheaper. or take the bus to costco where you can get a large arrangement of all manners for under $30. i don't care much for roses. tulips and hydrangea are what appeal to me.