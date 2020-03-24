believe in the power of prayer

i had been having a dilemma over this work-at-home directives from the office. i had hoped that we would have a choice of coming to work and working at home.
one of my main reasons is that the apartment building, specifically the south wing where my unit is, will be renovating the balconies which involve removing the present railings and drilling on the concrete. there will be the problem of dusts and extreme loud noises. how is one to work in that scenario, coupled with the stress of not being able to just up and go. i told the office i really don't mind commuting and being at the office (especially if i'll be the only one around!). but since the office is in total lockdown that is not happening and none of my "friends" could accommodate me and the one who could has a cat. when the government announced yesterday that it was ordering the shutdown of non-essential services and businesses, i was hoping that construction was one of them. instead, it is on the essential list and when i was able to reach management, they confirmed the project is going ahead.
the renovation is supposed to have started yesterday when they had to set the swing stage and close off our balconies from outside; which of course didn't happen because it snowed, doncha know! the actual drilling doesn't start until next week. so that was my dilemma and i need to find a suitable place to work from soon. then i thought of reaching out to our church minister and i explained to her in a long-winded email about my predicament. she passed on my request to the chair of the church council and in an hour, she told me that the council had agreed.
and once again, it showed me that a sincere prayer once whispered is heard.