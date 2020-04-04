from glam to not glam

do you use those swiffer dusters? they're very convenient to use. i once bought a big box from costco and i've been using it for years! (ex-partner was trying to hoodwink me into taking that box when we were parting ways; he thought he bought it when he never buys anything from costco.) the box was underneath the sink and i had thought i would still have a couple in there. so it was a piss off when i discovered that at last, i have exhausted my supply. but i couldn't get to costco early enough for the seniors hour and i was in the middle of cleaning the apartment. i was going to throw a tantrum but i saw TP just hanging around in the corner. so from last night's glam shot, it was relegated to cleaning duty.



i think that we are on the brink of a total lockdown. because people are ignoring the social distancing advice, there is now a social distancing by-law by the city and police and by-law officers were out in full force today to enforce the by-law (doesn't apply to people who share the same address). fines could go up to $5K if convicted. there are just some people who don't care enough. this morning i was lined up outside the grocery store and there was this woman who was on the phone with her loud voice and dragging an empty grocery cart and she just stopped right behind me. i looked at her and i told her to keep her distance and she just ignored me. the security person at the door approached her and told her to mind the distance. she just said "wtf!"



and suddenly at the grocery stores, they don't charge for the plastic bags anymore because they don't want customers to bring in their own bags. hah! i don't feel sorry about that. we used to have a city by-law where stores can charge you for the plastic bags, and i had always resisted paying for them. i would ask for the manager and explain to him or her that the by-law actually says that the store would have to provide a free alternative to the plastic bag. sometimes my legal speak works, sometimes not. and most times the managers don't even know the law.



the good thing is when all this is over, i can have a new career when i retire. my singing skills are really getting honed so i just might become a lounge singer in my old age. provided i don't get too fat and not able to haul meself out of my chair. believe you me, i'm getting there. maybe i can be the new mama cass!