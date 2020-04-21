Previous
the enigma
the enigma

tp is still being hoarded. someone called me at lunch to say there was a family or a group of two cars who were store hopping getting toilet paper. the stores are now allowing 2 packs per household. so if four people would buy 2 each pretending they're not from the same household (because how would the store find out unless they ask for IDs and even then if they each go to different cashiers) that's 8, and if they go to five different stores it would be a total of 40 packs. let's say there are 9 rolls in a pack that would be a total of 360 rolls. you need to shit a lot to get through 360 rolls!

i have 6 packs of 9 jumbo rolls which i bought on sale over the course of fall and Christmas last year. that's hardly hoarding.

i was on zoom with my office team this morning and the buzz they said was that the children aren't going back to school in september. that's 20 weeks. at 8 lbs per week, that comes to 160 lbs. 160 plus my current weight of 140 -- holy guacamole, i'll be 300 lbs in september !!!!!
summerfield

Tell me about it... I spent the whole day eating everything in sight and I'm still hungry! I like the treatment you've given this shot!
April 22nd, 2020  
