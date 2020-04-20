to let it roll

i'll do techniques this week to keep this alive. i hosted the technique challenge last year and i have a list of all the techniques that had been used to i'll consult that list. thank you, all, for your wonderful suggestions -- i just might consider a couple if i do get lazy.



today was a busy day at the office (which is the other end of the table) and was really exhausted by the time i finished. i wanted to go and get some flowers for the table but i woke up with a questionable cough and a bit of a sniffle and my eyes were watery since last night, but disappeared by mid-morning. turned out it was my seasonal allergy because right now i am right as rain.



my heart goes to the families and friends of my countrymen in nova scotia who lost their lives in another senseless crime. we are told not to judge but understand but this does not make sense and it's hard to understand why a person could willfully take another person's life.