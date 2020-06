freesia

i've not seen freesias in quite a while so i sort of indulged when i saw a bunch at the grocery this morning. would've loved the white ones but alas only this colour is available.



i had a theme for june that i had in mind but i didn't think i could do it for thirty days. it also involves self-potraits and i feel humongous from eating too much so i thought better of it. i've been so uninspired, thank goodness for the freesia.