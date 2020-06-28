forking the forced perspective

in my unconscious obsession of these surreal images, making my own images and not copying other's works, i actually was having dreams last night about what i would do with all these cloud shots. there are more cloud shots i took today because i was sure i remember the dreams. they involved an easel, which i have, grass, which is accessible around the neighborhood, a camera, which i have of course, and a luggage which i also have but for the love of me i could not remember its importance or relevance to the image. the image that has so suddenly vanished now that i have sat down and all ready to execute. it just left my brain altogether. not even a hazy image. if i dream it again tonight i am really going to be very, very pissed, indeed!



so i went back to the june words list and whilst holding my fork and my bowl of ice cream (yes, i do eat my ice cream with a fork, bite me!) i thought, well, why not? why let those beautiful clouds go unused. the clouds again were plentiful and they were so magritte-ish that a friend from church who is also into photography emailed me a photo of her red patio umbrella against the blue sky with the magritte clouds.



i don't know what you'd make of this, because i myself don't know, so go on, laugh, deride, sneer or just plain ignore it.



in other news, i got half of a chapter. woot! woot! it's a very long half, almost five thousand words. i'm wont to edit it but if i do, i know i would trash it and i would lose my mojo, and i have to rest my old brain and decide whether i should have supper or just have a Boost.