i need help

obviously, i do! i can't stop with this cloud thing. but then i can only blame mother nature as every time i glance out of the window, all i see is a vivid blue sky and this cotton ball clouds. in the afternoon, it has morphed to this and with the sunset as red as ever, it gave the clouds this orangey pinkish hue. so i can reason out that it is my only claim to enjoying the outside world from the safety of my abode.



actually, i have thought of the moon coming out of the shell. well, not that moon! i mean THE MOON. but my right shoulder is sore and i've been babying it by using my left hand so that now my left shoulder is more sore than the right. i know -- excuses! excuses! excuses!



is there such a thing as 'clouds anonymous'? because methinks i need help.