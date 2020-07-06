à la tommy ingberg

finding use for my cloud shots from last month as since july started it's just been clear blue skies. this is a crude emulation of one of tommy ingberg's surreal photos. itiofd, the "rock" is just a very small pebble that is just half the size of my thumb, taken using my ranox filter. this is a composite of 3 shots, the sky, the "rock" and the moi. i would've liked to have substituted the rock with a slice of red velvet cake, but i forgot that that was my intention. well, you snooze, you lose, i suppose?