à la tommy ingberg by summerfield
Photo 2697

à la tommy ingberg

finding use for my cloud shots from last month as since july started it's just been clear blue skies. this is a crude emulation of one of tommy ingberg's surreal photos. itiofd, the "rock" is just a very small pebble that is just half the size of my thumb, taken using my ranox filter. this is a composite of 3 shots, the sky, the "rock" and the moi. i would've liked to have substituted the rock with a slice of red velvet cake, but i forgot that that was my intention. well, you snooze, you lose, i suppose?

promoting the new artist challenge being hosted by katy @grammyn; the lowdown is here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43764/artist-challenge-tommy-ingberg
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

summerfield

summerfield
Annie D ace
well done!
July 7th, 2020  
Kathy Boyles ace
Very interesting.
July 7th, 2020  
