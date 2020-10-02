white vase and pearls

i so wanted a true white on white for this shot but it was just not doing it for me tonight. mayhap i will attempt another one in daylight tomorrow. today was the ideal time to do it as the sunlight was filtered by the heavy clouds. if we have the same weather tomorrow, i shall make a new attempt.



i was busy today investigating outstanding A/Rs in Xcel with a gazillion columns and it was a challenge to view the sheets in just a small laptop screen. it took me a whole day to realize my own data were correct in favour of the client. i don't know who invents all these fancy programs that no one else could understand and my simple table/chart is much easier to look at. young people just wants to impress us old folks with their fancy apps and programs. it only proves that the old ways are still the best ways!



ooops! i forgot to include the flamingo. oh, well!