white vase and pearls by summerfield
Photo 2785

white vase and pearls

i so wanted a true white on white for this shot but it was just not doing it for me tonight. mayhap i will attempt another one in daylight tomorrow. today was the ideal time to do it as the sunlight was filtered by the heavy clouds. if we have the same weather tomorrow, i shall make a new attempt.

i was busy today investigating outstanding A/Rs in Xcel with a gazillion columns and it was a challenge to view the sheets in just a small laptop screen. it took me a whole day to realize my own data were correct in favour of the client. i don't know who invents all these fancy programs that no one else could understand and my simple table/chart is much easier to look at. young people just wants to impress us old folks with their fancy apps and programs. it only proves that the old ways are still the best ways!

ooops! i forgot to include the flamingo. oh, well!
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

summerfield

katy ace
What's not to like here?! It is beautiful! I love the simplicity of it and for that I am giving a FAV ♥ Get the flamingo next week!
October 3rd, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
good choice – pearls always are classic
October 3rd, 2020  
Kaylynn
What cc a clean crisp beautiful shot . May I ask how you get the white background?
October 3rd, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Elegant- I would be tempted to make it do what I want in post-processing so I admire the fact that you do all the adjusting in camera as you shoot.
October 3rd, 2020  
summerfield ace
@kaylynn2150 - i positioned my lights and directed them towards the background and not hitting the vase directly.
October 3rd, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
Great lighting for the sheen of the pearls.
October 3rd, 2020  
