gypsophila by summerfield
Photo 2784

gypsophila

i think it's time to brush up on the techniques.

i was of two minds about doing the october words this time, but the first item on the list that is easy to do is "moon". there's just one problem, we are covered in thick gray clouds thus the moon was absent. turning to the latest uploads on the site, there was a shot that immediately caught my eye -- it was a figurine of an angel for a get pushed challenge. the push was 'white-on-white'. and it occurred to me that i haven't done a white-on-white in quite a while. i couldn't find a nice enough subject for a white-on-white but i only have this big bouquet of fresh baby's breath. oh, and i also offered a couple of suggestions but i forgot to look whose photo it was. ooops!

so i think my project this month, or until such time i self-destruct, is to look for inspiration in the latest page, or absent an inspiring shot from that page, i will shoot the moon!

aren't you glad you can go to my page and not see that smirking face anymore? 😂 but i must thank you for your generous favs and nice supportive comments.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s.
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of these lovely blooms, neat focus and dof. Your narrative put a smile on my face, that as 6am ;-)
October 2nd, 2020  
