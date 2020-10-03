in broad daylight

white on white once again. the porcelain container is white. the bigger beads of pearl are also white. the little beads are off white.



foam board for background. natural light coming from the window on the right (muted sunlight as there was quite an abundance of clouds once again, but sunlight managed to filter through). foil reflector on the left to minimize the shadows. cloned off the top to remove the stark dark line where the foam boards were joined. (i couldn't find where my white sheet was; too late i noticed it was taped to the wall where i normally do my still life. duh!)



expect another high key for tomorrow. then next week i will shift to fulfilling the challenges i'm missing for the 52-week challenge.



today i woke up early so i went to do my grocery shopping during the seniors hour as we may have another lockdown. top doctor in the city wants to ban indoor dining which is stupid, i think, especially that i have been craving sushi, and sushi is not something i'd order online.