tea rose, a study in high key

last of the white on white attempts. tonight for this one, all guns were out, the beauty box, the small ring light and the big ring light that's been collecting dust in the spare room. the cup is true white. the background was overblown by the big lights but i had to crop a bit to get rid of the dark corners (lens glitch, i suppose) and cleaned up the dark line where the foamboard background sat on the white table as well as the stem of the rose. my rose looked tired and worn out.



so best advice, when attempting a white on white, natural light gives the best result.



i owe myself six shots for the 52-week challenge and that's my goal as from tomorrow.