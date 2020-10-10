upside down

and i refer to the reflection of the little tree on the edge of a creek that is part of the don trail. the challenge fo week 40 of the 52-week challenge is to post an upside down photograph.



i finally forced myself to take a walk around the neighbourhood. at one of the trails, there was a part of the day when the wind was just a mere breeze but enough to send a lot of the falling leaves floating gently. i tried to do panning shots of the leaves but that didn't work out and there were no cyclists all 30 minutes that i was standing around at the trail. finally i walked along the main road and passed by the little creek.



yesterday it was officially declared that the province would go back on to the modified stage 2 of the pandemic. indoor dining is again banned, along with the closure of movie theatres and other entertainment venues; weddings are relegated to 10 people indoor and 25 people outdoor -- yes, try to get married these days and just handpick 35 of your families and friends. the good news is that this new directives are for 28 days only but with a possibility of extension (that's the bad news) depending on whether the bans would help in bringing down new cases of COVID-19.



it's all rather depressing, but i always remind myself that my mother experienced worse, war, extreme poverty, compared to my only problem of being unable to eat out.