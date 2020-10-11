Previous
the colour of trees by summerfield
Photo 2794

the colour of trees

week 41 of the 52-week challenge challenged us to capture trees.

again, this is the view from my balcony, looking south-east. even though sometimes i feel tired of looking at this view and that of the skyline, most times i feel lucky having to witness the change in colours of these trees in the fall and their re-transformation in the spring when their buds start to colour the world.

i should feel lucky because somewhere in downtown toronto and elsewhere, people bought their condominium units for ridiculous amounts of money, to have a view of the lake, only to be barred by another even more ridiculously expensive buildings built in front of them. i might be "just a renter" but they don't have this view where in the morning i can watch the sunrise and in the evening, the moonrise.

inspired by sarah marino's shot "autumn palette" from her Colorado series https://photos.naturephotoguides.com/Sarah/Colorado/i-PD8rKDV/A sarah marino is the featured artist in the current artist challenge.

happy thanksgiving to all my canadian friends and to all my friends on 365 i am so thankful to have you as my friends.
sheri
The layers of color are so pleasing.
October 12th, 2020  
