the colour of trees

week 41 of the 52-week challenge challenged us to capture trees.again, this is the view from my balcony, looking south-east. even though sometimes i feel tired of looking at this view and that of the skyline, most times i feel lucky having to witness the change in colours of these trees in the fall and their re-transformation in the spring when their buds start to colour the world.i should feel lucky because somewhere in downtown toronto and elsewhere, people bought their condominium units for ridiculous amounts of money, to have a view of the lake, only to be barred by another even more ridiculously expensive buildings built in front of them. i might be "just a renter" but they don't have this view where in the morning i can watch the sunrise and in the evening, the moonrise.inspired by sarah marino's shot "autumn palette" from her Colorado series https://photos.naturephotoguides.com/Sarah/Colorado/i-PD8rKDV/A sarah marino is the featured artist in the current artist challenge.happy thanksgiving to all my canadian friends and to all my friends on 365 i am so thankful to have you as my friends.