graffiti

until i find a better looking graffiti, this would have to do for this week's graffiti prompt of the 52-week challenge.



that's an uphill walk, about one and a half city block, to get to the fabric store where i accompanied my sister who is searching for fabrics with religious prints. and those leaves are so low one would have to bend a tad bit, who knows what lurks in those branches -- spiders, bees, wasps, rhinos, you never know.