go forth and multiply by summerfield
go forth and multiply

i had been beating my head trying to find out what could've caused this rainbow light streaks to appear in this shot. i also shot this with my olympus and it didn't have those coloured flares. i was rather annoyed as it seemed to have taken away from the backlit milkweed pods but staring at it and wondering what caused it the light streaks grew on me that's why it made it here.

i was all set to ask everyone what could've caused this when upon returning the camera to the bag, i noticed that attached to the polarizer filter was another filter: an 8-point star filter. problem solved. the filter was promptly removed and stored away.

one of the people from my "smart" circle sent me this link: https://gbdeclaration.org/#read go and have a read; 'tis quite interesting.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

summerfield

@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s.
Lou Ann ace
These light streaks are amazing. Your link is awesome, it makes perfect sense.
October 14th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very cool
October 14th, 2020  
Darren Cruz
there's something mesmerizing about the rainbow streaks, although they were unintentional. I do love the capture of the milkweeds though!
October 14th, 2020  
Dixie Goode ace
This is gorgeous and vibrant and the brilliant colors against the darkness feels so hopeful.
October 14th, 2020  
