go forth and multiply

i had been beating my head trying to find out what could've caused this rainbow light streaks to appear in this shot. i also shot this with my olympus and it didn't have those coloured flares. i was rather annoyed as it seemed to have taken away from the backlit milkweed pods but staring at it and wondering what caused it the light streaks grew on me that's why it made it here.
i was all set to ask everyone what could've caused this when upon returning the camera to the bag, i noticed that attached to the polarizer filter was another filter: an 8-point star filter. problem solved. the filter was promptly removed and stored away.