valentine martini

low key monday today and it being the flash of red day, i have concocted this mock cocktail. the actual love martini would consist of rum, peach schnapps, cranberry and vodka. i know the real martini is made up of gin and vermouth, shaken or stirred, accompanied by stuffed olive. i haven't done martini in so many years. when i took up hospitality management, i was serving normal martini and the professor didn't believe in fusions or anything of the sort, just the old fashioned martini and that's it.



the sidewalks this morning were still icy so i tried to walk up and down the stairwell. didn't get to the eighth floor and i was already dying. so i went back down and took the lift up to my unit and did jumping jacks and plank and wall push ups. then at lunchtime, i took the bus to the mall to get some groceries and saw that the sidewalks had been cleared. hopefully it won't rain tonight or tomorrow morning so i can do my usual walk; the forecast is only -9. that's good enough for me.



the rose? i think it must've fallen off some arrangement, i found it on the bench outside the grocery store so i took it. not that i wanted it, i need it for the photo.