Previous
Next
a piece of the mighty by summerfield
Photo 3309

a piece of the mighty

the mighty oak tree, that is. found this little twig with three leaves during one of my morning walks from last fall, kept it by the window and forgot about it until a few days ago. it has a beautiful rust colour but the camera is set to monochrome and i can't process it from this laptop. i'm lazy to turn on the the older laptop that has lightroom where i can process the raw file in colour.

i'm also getting tired of the bokeh albeit they make for a lovely background. there is a depth of field challenge, 'though, so i can tag it as such.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
906% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise