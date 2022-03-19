a piece of the mighty

the mighty oak tree, that is. found this little twig with three leaves during one of my morning walks from last fall, kept it by the window and forgot about it until a few days ago. it has a beautiful rust colour but the camera is set to monochrome and i can't process it from this laptop. i'm lazy to turn on the the older laptop that has lightroom where i can process the raw file in colour.



i'm also getting tired of the bokeh albeit they make for a lovely background. there is a depth of field challenge, 'though, so i can tag it as such.