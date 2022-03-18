always know where things are

Press Release - The group of artists simply known as Fearless still hot on the heels of the television special that garnered record-breaking audience had launched its album titled Always Know Where Things Are. It's a "mini" album with only 6 songs including its freshman hit "I am, We are". Available now for download.



for the album cover challenge that ends tonight.



band/artist: Fearless

fearless - is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (pictured), released on November 11, 2008.



album title:

"Always Know Where Things Are"

from the quote

"I hate women because they always know where things are." - James Thurber (1894 - 1961)



earlier, when i first looked at the featured article in wikipedia, the featured article was some volcanic place that was not particularly palatable to the ear. i took a break and when i went back, the featured article had changed to 'fearless'.



not the most appealing album cover i ever managed to come up with, but might i encourage you guys to put in an entry and show some support to the community's new members.



i think i will use this photo for my entry in this week's "an activity" theme of 52 frames. maybe. maybe not.