screwing it

this is my set of screw drivers which i had for years since i moved to my own apartment back in the old country. i brought it with me when i lived in europe, in oman and canada. it's one of my most trusted friends. 😊 it assembled beds, dining tables and chairs, curtain rods, pots and pans, even handbags and sometimes even shoes! ex-partner claimed it was his and i asked him to produce evidence which of course he couldn't because this was legitimately genuinely mine. once my sister's ex-husband said it was his. the landlord also thought it was his. they all thought they could screw me over my screw drivers, well, they were all wrong. they'd borrow this because their own screw drivers were faulty or not up to task and then they'd claim it. like hell they would! then i would take a magnifying glass and would show them that in each of the drivers, 'vikki' is engraved. almost invisible to the naked eye. it's enough to shut them up!🤣



week 12 of the 52 captures prompts us to take a photo of 'tools'. tools are a device or implement, especially one held in the hand, used to carry out a particular function.