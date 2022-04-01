it's flamingo friday!

i've been all over downtown today and you'd think i'd be able to snap something for this project, but no! first i forgot to take my camera (even though i brought it with me to the office) when i went for my walk at lunchtime. i needed to walk as i wasn't able to this morning. i also needed to walk off my depression after i talked to my boss who was given a final diagnosis for his ailment and it was not good. i feel so bad for him as just when he's planning to enjoy his life and the fruit of all his labour over the years with his wife, this happens. sometimes you question why bad things happen to good people.



suffice it to say, i came home without any idea as to what to post. i scanned the living room and my eyes just zoomed in on miss fleming-gough. i want to participate in the 30 shots april challenge so i suppose miss fleming-gough gets to be shot 30 times and gets some loving this month!