asserting that 'girl power' thing

miss fleming-gough insists on being 'king' on the chessboard. not queen, mind you, she's leaving her alone. she wants the king position.



i don't play chess and i never had the inclination to learn so i had to look up on google how to set the board up. everyone in the family can play, i don't even know what the pieces are called apart from the king and queen.



i remember a night so long ago back in the old country when my then boyfriend, benjamin, came to visit one night to teach me how to play chess. because i had no interest, he played with my mother who was by then already paralyzed from her stroke. she won two times but she accused benjamin of letting her win. at that point, father came from visiting his aunt. when he saw the chess set, he asked benjamin if he wanted a match. i was pissed because we haven't had time together but i understood he was also courting my parents. they played two rounds both of which was won by father. father laughingly told benjamin that he thought he deliberately let him win. so they sat for another round which benjamin won rather quickly with father looking annoyed.



for the 52 captures challenge this week, the challenge is 'odd'.



tax is finished, just need to double check and transfer to the proper form. not a lot of refund, but a refund nonetheless.