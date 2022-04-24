Previous
stand back of the yellow line by summerfield
Photo 3345

stand back of the yellow line

miss fleming-gough wanted to see what the town looks like in good weather so i took her with me when i met up with my sister for lunch.

week 16 of the peter forsgard 52 assignments calls for leading lines. so many leading lines to be considered here -- the yellow line on the subway platform, the line of overhead lights as well as the reflection, the tracks, although a tad dark, the vertical beams on the right, the tubes on the upper left, all lead to the entrance of the train and it just happened that a train was arriving. i think i may have to do the same photo next week for the 52 frames but i'll think about it after the taxes are done. i promise to do it right now and finish it pronto.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
☠northy ace
The divine ms F looks so elegant waiting for the train!
April 25th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such fabulous leading lines
April 25th, 2022  
