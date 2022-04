me and my shadow

borrowing an idea again from last year's same subject april. pity that we're nearing the home stretch and i'm seriously lacking in ideas.



"we need to get past the endless, unforgiving zero tolerance mind set vent on punishing and disappearing anyone caught saying 'the wrong thing.' the right response to speech you don't like is more speech, not the lazy cowardly response of cancelling people." - bill maher, real time