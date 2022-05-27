Previous
Next
window dressing by summerfield
Photo 3378

window dressing

a display in one of the shops at eaton centre when the son and young onyx visited last saturday.

i've been suffering from sinus infection since wednesday night. and then today, i forgot to call the doctor to see if i could get a prescription. if this doesn't improve i would have to go to the walk-in clinic which i just don't want to do. i've been testing myself and results were always negative. although i have quite a stash of the testing kits, i feel it is a waste when i get a negative result. idiotic, i know.

add to that my left knee is painful especially when sitting down and then i get up and walk. the pain eases though as i walk or continue just standing, which i assure you is rather tiring!
27th May 2022 27th May 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
925% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise