window dressing

a display in one of the shops at eaton centre when the son and young onyx visited last saturday.



i've been suffering from sinus infection since wednesday night. and then today, i forgot to call the doctor to see if i could get a prescription. if this doesn't improve i would have to go to the walk-in clinic which i just don't want to do. i've been testing myself and results were always negative. although i have quite a stash of the testing kits, i feel it is a waste when i get a negative result. idiotic, i know.



add to that my left knee is painful especially when sitting down and then i get up and walk. the pain eases though as i walk or continue just standing, which i assure you is rather tiring!