another shot from last monday's foray around downtown with my sister. this was taken from the ramp going to the upper offices of the toronto city hall. it's very rare to see this place, the nathan philips square, almost empty, on a holiday. there was an installation on the fountain pool called 'over floe' which are five structures in the likeness of large buildings carved out of styrofoam (i think).those three arches were featured here previously: https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2021-12-05