white and green by summerfield
white and green

a garden furniture display at one of the shops at the eaton centre, when the son and little onyx were here last saturday.

paper is the theme over at five plus two. that's an easy enough theme so please consider putting in an entry. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-05-25
25th May 2022 25th May 22

summerfield

