a white man doing the moonwalk

not being prejudiced but this young man was anything but graceful as he did the michael jackson moonwalk, i thought it was almost comedic.



for week 34 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge was 'action' where we "Capture an image full of action x x x or use a fast shutter speed to freeze motion or a slow shutter speed to blur the action." with the man's red shoes and hands visibly blurred whilst he danced, methinks this fits the bill.