entrance by summerfield
entrance

the st. james cathedral front entrance. a portion of the church's west side was posted in july https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2022-07-02

in downtown toronto, there is a street called church street. that is because there are three big churches within three blocks of the street - St. Michael's Cathedral, a catholic church, in the northwest side, the Metropolitan United Church right next to its south side, and a bit further down is the Cathedral Church of St. James, which i think is anglican. st. james is surrounded by a large park where the shakespeare in the park event was staged and there is also a newer bandstand for public concerts and other events.

-o0o-

laundry is this week's theme over at five plus two. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-08-31
summerfield

