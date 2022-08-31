in downtown toronto, there is a street called church street. that is because there are three big churches within three blocks of the street - St. Michael's Cathedral, a catholic church, in the northwest side, the Metropolitan United Church right next to its south side, and a bit further down is the Cathedral Church of St. James, which i think is anglican. st. james is surrounded by a large park where the shakespeare in the park event was staged and there is also a newer bandstand for public concerts and other events.