Previous
Next
art from a ten-year old's mind by summerfield
Photo 3472

art from a ten-year old's mind

my little granddaughter katie enjoyed her visit with her brothers last sunday. as soon as she sat down she started to paint. she didn't ask what she would draw or paint. i have placed on the table the water, the pads, the brushes, and paper towels. while i painted a sunflower field, she was just busy doing her thing. she's partial to darker colours, especially violet and purple. when i asked, she said she paints what she sees in her head. this is one of them. examining it afterwards, there seems to be a sense of melancholies in it but the lighter horizon seems to give off hope. i thought it was a curious painting. definitely what i'd expect from a ten-year old girl. needless to say, i am exceedingly impressed.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
951% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Very abstract. It would be nice to hear the story behind it.
August 31st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
She does have an horizon which is relevant. And an opening which means and entryway. Ahead lies mystery - a twisted form tying sky to land.
August 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise