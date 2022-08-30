art from a ten-year old's mind

my little granddaughter katie enjoyed her visit with her brothers last sunday. as soon as she sat down she started to paint. she didn't ask what she would draw or paint. i have placed on the table the water, the pads, the brushes, and paper towels. while i painted a sunflower field, she was just busy doing her thing. she's partial to darker colours, especially violet and purple. when i asked, she said she paints what she sees in her head. this is one of them. examining it afterwards, there seems to be a sense of melancholies in it but the lighter horizon seems to give off hope. i thought it was a curious painting. definitely what i'd expect from a ten-year old girl. needless to say, i am exceedingly impressed.