at the subway station yesterday, i noticed the sunlight filtering through to the passage at the bus terminal (the trains are on the lower level, while the bus terminal is on the half-ground level). i tried to ignore the sight, but it just niggled at me. i tried to sit with my back to it but a voice in my head told me "what's that camera in your bag for?" so i gave in and went out into the platform area and took the photo happy now!-o0o-i'm currently hosting two challenges, both of which will end on the 31st. might you be interested in putting in a couple of entries?and