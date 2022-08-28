Previous
pensive by summerfield
Photo 3470

pensive

it is hard to believe that this boy https://365project.org/summerfield/365/2012-02-03 is soon going to be 18, a grown up man who is sensitive, shy, soft spoken, obedient, intelligent and artistic. little darren is now big darren, way taller than me!

the grands came to my abode for a painting session. however, darren had a headache and had to sleep it off. but he was generous enough to sit for a natural light portrait. as he is also very interested in photography, he picked up some pointers in portraiture from dearest grandy summerfield.

for week 34 of the peter forsgard 52 assignments which is 'natural light portrait.'
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

summerfield

Photo Details

Sounds like a remarkable young man. So nice you could get some time with him. Hopefully he will feel better next time. Beautiful soft lighting on the portrait.
August 29th, 2022  
Diane ace
Wonderful portrait--you've captured a great expression. Handsome young man.
August 29th, 2022  
