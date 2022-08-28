it is hard to believe that this boy https://365project.org/summerfield/365/2012-02-03 is soon going to be 18, a grown up man who is sensitive, shy, soft spoken, obedient, intelligent and artistic. little darren is now big darren, way taller than me!
the grands came to my abode for a painting session. however, darren had a headache and had to sleep it off. but he was generous enough to sit for a natural light portrait. as he is also very interested in photography, he picked up some pointers in portraiture from dearest grandy summerfield.
for week 34 of the peter forsgard 52 assignments which is 'natural light portrait.'