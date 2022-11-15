Previous
ephesians 6:19 by summerfield
Photo 3550

ephesians 6:19

"and for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel" - The Bible King James version

i have been nursing a 'soft' migraine all day; it started as a mere fog behind my forehead, which i was able to ignore when i went for my usual walk but got progressively worse from when i got home until early this evening. which means i could almost not see anything, one, because my vision is fuzzy, and two, because i had to close my eyes most of the time. i have not had this type of migraine for ages. i mostly would have a full blown migraine (when i am totally useless as i need to be in a dark room with a cold pack on my head) but not this irritating migraine. i can still function but i always think i'm getting vertigo. hah! the folly of getting old(er).
katy ace
beautifully minimal and high key! so sorry to hear about the migrain. It can't be fun at all. Getting old ain't for sissies
November 16th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture. Hope your migraine is going away
November 16th, 2022  
