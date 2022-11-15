ephesians 6:19

"and for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel" - The Bible King James version



i have been nursing a 'soft' migraine all day; it started as a mere fog behind my forehead, which i was able to ignore when i went for my usual walk but got progressively worse from when i got home until early this evening. which means i could almost not see anything, one, because my vision is fuzzy, and two, because i had to close my eyes most of the time. i have not had this type of migraine for ages. i mostly would have a full blown migraine (when i am totally useless as i need to be in a dark room with a cold pack on my head) but not this irritating migraine. i can still function but i always think i'm getting vertigo. hah! the folly of getting old(er).