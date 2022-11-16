Previous
Next
it is momentary by summerfield
Photo 3551

it is momentary

Press Release: After a long turn on the concert tour circuit, the quartet known as "eadwig" has finally launched its much awaited studio album. Judging from the number of downloads in its first weekend, the album is no doubt a hit and a sure-bet certified platinum.

obviously for the album cover challenge.

artist: eadwig
album title: it is momentary

eadwig was King of England from 955 until his death.

Victory attained by violence is tantamount to a defeat, for it is momentary. - Mahatma Gandhi (1869 - 1948)

-o0o-

check out five plus two's "fold" theme this week: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-11-16
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
972% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Excellent! the perfect photo for the album, Vikki!
November 17th, 2022  
Diane ace
Beautiful!
November 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise