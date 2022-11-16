Press Release: After a long turn on the concert tour circuit, the quartet known as "eadwig" has finally launched its much awaited studio album. Judging from the number of downloads in its first weekend, the album is no doubt a hit and a sure-bet certified platinum.
obviously for the album cover challenge.
artist: eadwig
album title: it is momentary
eadwig was King of England from 955 until his death.
Victory attained by violence is tantamount to a defeat, for it is momentary. - Mahatma Gandhi (1869 - 1948)