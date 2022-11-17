snow laden

toronto had its first snow fall this week, rendering the gloomy and drab vegetation pretty enough to be photographed, like this dead weed on the side of the road.



yesterday, coming from my acupuncture appointment downtown, there was a lady with a red and white cane at the corner with her guide dog. i thought that she was trying to enter the bank as i saw her from quite a distance. when i got to the corner, she was still outside the revolving door of the bank and feeling the glass walls beside it. so i told her that the doors are to her right. she said she didn't want to go there but the bus stop at the corner. she must've miscalculated her distance because i kept telling her the bus stop was right there beside the bank's entrance but she insisted that it's at the corner. i then asked her where she was going and she told me as well as the bus number she needed to get on. so i guided her to the bus stop, she took my elbow and her dog kept going the other direction. she asked me to let her hand touch the bus stop sign. turned out there was braille markings on the pole (now i know). i left her there while she waited and she even consulted her cellphone for the arrival time of the next bus. i asked a man newly arrived at the stop to keep an eye on her and to make sure she got on safely.



the one thing that pissed me was that no one inside the bank got out to help the woman. while the woman was feeling the glass walls, they were just staring at her with their mouths open. from the time i saw her until i got to where she was, it was a good three minutes and someone should've helped the poor woman, but nothing. what is wrong with people!! i really wanted to have gone inside the bank and tell the people off, but i didn't want to ruin my day. i've done a good deed and i decided to leave it at that.