just resting

so many scenarios ran in my head when i saw this yesterday morning and they were not pleasant ones. 😂 i'm guessing there's a crew to the east of the track clearing it of ice, which meant trains were delayed (poor commuters), and that's why the driver was just sitting there fiddling with his cellphone -- i was coming from the right so i had a good view of him from that vantage point. in my amusement at seeing this, i almost forgot to take a photo. as elusive as catching a passing train, this is a rare sight nonetheless and worth capturing.